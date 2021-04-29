   
Antwerp to host physical 'Oscars of Gastronomy' event to promote Belgian cuisine
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
    Antwerp to host physical ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine

    Thursday, 29 April 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Antwerp will be hosting a series of physical events for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards in October this year, which is expected to be an important milestone in the recovery of the restaurant sector.

    Following a one-year delay due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the city, alongside Tourism Flanders, and EventFlanders, will be organising events focusing on introducing the international food community to Belgian cuisine in the framework of the annual “Oscars of Gastronomy” ceremony.

    “The desire is there more than ever to once again enjoy everything our Flemish gastronomy has to offer. Hospitality is very important to our Flemish chefs and culinary experts and as our ambassadors, they deserve international recognition,” said Flemish Minister of Tourism Zuhal Demir.

    During the gala ceremony in Antwerp, this year’s new ranking of the world’s best restaurants, which will take into account the recent and ongoing travel and restaurant restrictions by merging the votes from early 2020 and 2021, will be unveiled.

    The organisers highlighted that all live events will be organised in a way to guarantee the health safety of attendees, and will be in accordance with international travel protocols and government guidelines.

    “We remain optimistic that the continued vaccination process will enable as many people as possible to join us safely in Antwerp,” said William Drew, Director of Content at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

    “The event programme will provide the global gastronomic community with an opportunity to meet in person again, share experiences, celebrate resilience and excellence, and ultimately boost the restaurant sector at a time when it most needs our support,” Drew added.

    All the main events, including the leadership forum, masterclasses with chefs, and the presentation of the awards, will take place in a “hybrid” format, as they will be broadcast to a global audience for those who are not able to attend in person.