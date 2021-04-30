   
Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 April, 2021
Latest News:
Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17...
Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in...
Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union...
Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses...
Covid-19: All major indicators are trending downward...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 April 2021
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in Belgium
    Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Covid-19: All major indicators are trending downward
    Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today
    Security: Belgium will screen foreign investments
    The Recap: Security, Shots & Summer Plans
    Facebook blocks event page of fake ‘La Boum 2’ festival
    Vandenbroucke to free up extra resources for specialist doctors in training
    Brussels Beer Project unveils new bar in former Irish pub
    Belgium to start vaccinating children from September, taskforce says
    Brussels’ second-largest vaccination centre will open next Monday
    Belgians took 76% fewer trips last year
    Reminder: How do coronavirus travel vouchers work?
    Ministerial Decree for outdoor plan drafted: these rules apply from 8 May
    EU Space Programme’s €14.8 billion budget will include space security
    Research: Wasps do have a purpose after all
    Dutch terraces reopen: What’s happening in Belgium?
    EU auditors: Challenges in financial contributions from non-EU countries
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today

    Friday, 30 April 2021

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Belga

    Belgium aims to be one of the first countries in Europe to submit a recovery plan to the European Commission to receive access to the money meant for recovery after the coronavirus crisis.

    “Belgium will submit its recovery plan tomorrow (Friday) and we will be among the first European countries to do so,” State Secretary for Recovery Thomas Dermine told RTBF’s ‘Jeudi en prime’ programme on Thursday.

    The deadline for plans to be submitted to the European Commission was the end of April, meaning Belgium will be on time.

    The issue will be on the agenda of the meeting of Belgium’s small cabinet on Friday, a government source said, with further information expected to follow.

    “The Commission has asked us to come up with projects that we can implement quickly. That is why some of them are already known. They are projects that will determine the future of our country: we are going to build an energy island in the North Sea, there will be a centre for artificial intelligence in Brussels and biotechnology schools in Wallonia.”

    Related News

     

    Belgium will receive €5.9 billion from the EU. Between 2021-2026, the government investments will primarily focus on 2021 (€1.107 billion), 2022 (€1.563) and 2023 (€1.121), the State Secretary announced in mid-April. A total of 85 investment projects were selected, as well as about 20 proposals, Dermine confirmed on RTBF.

    The lion’s share of the funds (56%) goes to infrastructure, including transport, energy and buildings.

    “Investing in social housing, in buildings and in schools is an excellent investment,” Dermine explained. “You increase the comfort of use and, in addition, you reduce the carbon footprint and put workers back to work in the construction sector, which goes a long way.” In addition, Belgium will spend 28% on digitalisation.

    “The European plan is a first stone in the reinvestment in our infrastructure,” Dermine said.

    The Brussels Times