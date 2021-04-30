   
SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 April, 2021
Latest News:
SNCB plans to double the number of stations...
Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue...
Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to...
Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card...
No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 April 2021
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Brussels Nature Run to be held end of May
    From April Fools to police cells: ‘La Boum 2’ still unauthorised
    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in Belgium
    Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union
    Covid-19: All major indicators are trending downward
    Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today
    Security: Belgium will screen foreign investments
    The Recap: Security, Shots & Summer Plans
    Facebook blocks event page of fake ‘La Boum 2’ festival
    Vandenbroucke to free up extra resources for specialist doctors in training
    Brussels Beer Project unveils new bar in former Irish pub
    Belgium to start vaccinating children from September, taskforce says
    View more
    Share article:

    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs

    Friday, 30 April 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo by Nick Pampoukidis on Unsplash

    Belgium’s national rail company SNCB plans to nearly double the number of stations that have an ATM in the next two years.

    There are currently 42 stations with a total of 58 automatic teller machines for dispensing cash, but that number should grow to 79 stations with 169 ATMs.

    The goal is the result of a collaboration between SNCB and Batopin, the Belgian ATM Optimisation Initiative.

    “This contract strengthens the position of stations as urban landmarks and such a service responds to a priority for travelers,” the railway company said in a press release.

    Batopin is a partnership between four major Belgian banks developing a network of ATMs across the country, with the goal of having at least one within a radius of 5 km of the home or workplace of 95% of the Belgian population.

    While commerce becomes increasingly digitised, many people – the elderly in particular – still rely on cash currency for many of their payments.

    But because banks are closing more and more of their branch offices in light of this digitisation, people who need cash have to travel further and further to get it, and often pay fees.

    The hope is that ATMs in train stations can meet the cash needs of these people, in particular those who live somewhere without a real city center.

    Batopin’s partnership with SNCB, for a contract of 10 years, will begin on 1 October.

    Batopin is a project of Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC banks for the development of an optimal network of CASH points in Belgium.