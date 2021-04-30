   
‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 April, 2021
Latest News:
Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming...
Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight...
‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as...
SNCB plans to double the number of stations...
Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 April 2021
    Apple accused of breaking rules on music streaming apps
    Current Covid-19 hospital patients are younger and overweight
    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns
    SNCB plans to double the number of stations with ATMs
    Brussels first citizens’ committee to tackle 5G issue
    Pandemic law: Appeal court grants an extension to avoid fines
    Belgium in Brief: A Get-Out-Of-Covid-Free Card
    No Belgian ‘Covid pass’ before everyone is vaccinated, says Van Ranst
    Brussels’ 10-year feud over the city’s last-remaining wildernesses
    Brussels Nature Run to be held end of May
    From April Fools to police cells: ‘La Boum 2’ still unauthorised
    TUI resumes flights from all airports in Belgium
    Albanian gang boss arrested in Brussels after 17 years on the run
    Concern as AB InBev launches hard seltzers in Belgium
    Belgian prison vaccination timeline satisfies union
    Covid-19: All major indicators are trending downward
    Belgium to submit recovery plan to European Commission today
    Security: Belgium will screen foreign investments
    The Recap: Security, Shots & Summer Plans
    Facebook blocks event page of fake ‘La Boum 2’ festival
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside,’ Van Gucht warns

    Friday, 30 April 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich

    While the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lower outdoors than it is indoors, that does not mean you cannot get infected outside, health officials stated at a press conference on Friday.

    All coronavirus figures in Belgium are decreasing, but a lot of virus is still circulating, and the country is still in a “transitional phase” where some measures are still necessary, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “It is safer outside than inside, but be aware that we can infect each other outside as well,” he said. “A kiss outside is just as dangerous as a kiss inside.”

    According to Van Gucht, some studies that indicate that the majority of infections in the past have taken place indoors, had many limitations.

    Related News:

     

    “They concern a period with lockdowns and strict measures, a period when mainly safe activities were allowed outside, with distance between people,” he said.

    “And, above all, a period in which infections were mostly monitored and diagnosed in a formal context, such as at the workplace, at school, or in a residential care centre,” Van Gucht said, adding that this typically concerns indoor activities.

    Infections that take place outside, often happen in an informal setting, and are a lot more difficult to trace, according to him. “They often do not make it into the statistics.”

    As long as many people are not vaccinated, caution remains key when meeting others, even while outdoors, Van Gucht stressed.

    “Do not get infected while waiting for your vaccination, and keep your distance or wear a mask when you go out,” he added.

    Additionally, when people go out for a drink on a terrace, for example, they should preferably do it with people from their regular bubble: people from their household, or their close contact.

    “After all, eating and drinking together, even when outdoors, remains more risky than, say, walking or cycling,” Van Gucht said.