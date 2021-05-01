Covid-19: More than 800,000 people now fully vaccinated...

All figures indicating the situation of the epidemic in Belgium are slowly decreasing, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

From 21 to 27 April, the number of new coronavirus cases reported was 3,212, 98 fewer than the seven-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 990,229. This reflects those who have been infected, all confirmed active cases, and those who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 415.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, a 7% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Belgium’s reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains stable at 0.89, its lowest in weeks. This means that one person with coronavirus infects on average fewer than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly retreating in Belgium.

From 21 to 27 April, an average number of 37.7 deaths occurred per day, down by 4.3% from the seven-day average of the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 24,230.

Between 24 and 30 April, an average of 197.6 patients were admitted to hospital per day, which is 4.1 fewer than the average of the week before, and down by 16% from the previous week’s average.

The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Friday was 2,707, down by 72 from the day before. Of this total, 854 patients were in intensive care units, eight fewer than the day before. Meanwhile, 512 patients were on a ventilator, 15 fewer than the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 12,529,895 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 44,725.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.2%.

This percentage is down 1.5% since last week’s seven-day average while testing increased by 9%.

As of 30 April, a total of 2,938,986 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 32% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 800,869 people – or 8.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

