Eleven people arrested during drug bust in Mons

Eleven people were arrested this week for dealing in illegal drugs in Mons city centre, local police reported on Friday.

The group, that has been formally charged, included six people who were residing in Belgium illegally. Police said the group had been dealing drugs for months in the city centre.

The arrests were carried out on Wednesday by the Mons-Quévy police zone, whose Service Enquête et Recherche (SER – Investigation and Research Service) mounted the operation following a series of investigations under the instructions of an investigating judge.

The Brussels Times