Belgian government websites down after DDoS attack...

People attempting to visit websites on the Belnet network, including government and police services, are being met with error messages due to a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack.

Websites with .be domains are being affected.

A DDoS attack occurs when multiple systems flood the bandwidth or resources of a targeted system with useless requests – in this case, the Belnet network – causing websites to not load.

“Due to a DDoS-attack some Belnet customers are experiencing connectivity problems. Our teams are working hard to mitigate the attacks and to restore connectivity. Belnet customers can contact our Service Desk at 02 790 33 00. We apologize for the inconvenience,” says Belnet.

❗DDoS-aanval aan de gang op het Belnet-netwerk momenteel waardoor sommige (overheids)diensten moeilijk functioneren. https://t.co/GuYiT1Iflc — Kenneth Dée (@kennethdee) May 4, 2021

DDoS attack underway on the Belnet network at the moment causing some (government) services to function poorly.

The parties behind the DDoS attack are not yet known.

