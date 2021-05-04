Brussels closes parks due to strong winds...

Brussels has taken the decision to close some of the parks in the city due to the strong winds of up to 100km/h currently hitting the country.

Primarily this measure has hit the Bois de la Cambre, which has been closed to traffic since this morning, causing traffic problems. According to a tweet by Bruxelles Environnement, other parks closed include Duden Park, Woluwe Park and Bois du Wilder.

⚠🌬Volgens de weersvoorspellingen zullen op dinsdag 4 mei van 1u tot 19u windsnelheden van 70 km/u of zelfs meer bereikt worden. De volgende groene ruimten zullen zijn gesloten: Dudenpark, Woluwepark, Wilderbos, populierenbos Nestor Martin, Goede Herderpark en Kauwberg. pic.twitter.com/VUYZg8qZNK — Bruxelles Environnement – Leefmilieu Brussel (@BruxellesEnv) May 3, 2021

This news of closure comes after the RMI (Royal Meteorological Institute) placed the country in code yellow, with winds expected to drop by the evening.

On Monday evening, the FPS Interior activated the emergency number 1722 because of the risk of storms or heavy rainfall.

The aim of this number is to relieve the 112 emergency centres and not to keep people whose lives are potentially in danger waiting. It is not an emergency number, but a response number for the fire brigade.

The Brussels Times