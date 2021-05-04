   
Belgium takes part in pilot phase for EU vaccination certificate
Tuesday, 04 May, 2021
    Belgium takes part in pilot phase for EU vaccination certificate

    Tuesday, 04 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will participate in the first pilot phase of the European Union’s vaccination certificate to facilitate travel within the EU this summer, starting from Friday.

    The Commission “has received confirmation that Belgium will be one of the Member States participating in the first pilot phase,” said a Commission spokesperson, reports the Belga news agency.

    The certificate – which will be issued by Member States – will allow travellers throughout the EU to prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, have a recent negative PCR test, or have built up immunity following infection with the virus.

    For the Member States that have the technical homework in order, the Commission hopes that the system can become operational on 1 June. By the end of June, it should also be in use in the others, if everything goes according to plan.

    Last week, the cabinet of Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke indicated that Belgium would be ready by mid-June, reports De Morgen.

    According to the CEO of the Belgian Crossroads Bank for Social Security, Frank Robben, the development of the certificate is relatively simple, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    All vaccinations are registered in Vaccinnet and the results of PCR tests in a database managed by Sciensano, according to him.

