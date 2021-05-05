Vaccination record in Flanders: over 100,000 shots administered today

For the first time, more than 100,000 vaccines are being given in Flanders’ vaccination centres in one day today and tomorrow, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

To celebrate the occasion and thank all staff in the centres, Beke paid a visit to the vaccination centre in Rotselaar (in the Flemish Brabant province).

“This is another milestone in the vaccination campaign,” he said. “For the first time, we are giving more than 100,000 vaccines in one day in our 95 Flemish vaccination centres. This week we are talking about some 450,000 doses in total.”

Vandaag en morgen krijgen meer dan 100.000 Vlamingen per dag een vaccin toegediend. Een nieuw record waar we zeer tevreden mee zijn. De medewerkers in de vaccinatiecentra werken enorm hard, en daar zijn we erg dankbaar voor! Een blik achter de schermen?👉 https://t.co/UqhW5RhhNU pic.twitter.com/eVZa8y662b — Wouter Beke (@wbeke) May 5, 2021

According to Beke, the Region’s aim of giving every adult in Flanders their first vaccine dose by 11 July will still be achieved.

“It’s a tight schedule, but we are really doing everything we can to reach that goal. That is why today is such an important day,” he said.

“The aim is to administer 100,000 shots almost every day in June. That means that in thirty days, we will have vaccinated three million Flemish residents,” Beke added. “If we succeed, 11 July is feasible.”