Thursday, 06 May, 2021
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden

    Thursday, 06 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee meeting on Tuesday 11 May will still be too early to pinpoint a specific date for certain relaxations, according to Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    As the terraces will reopen on Saturday, a fixed date for the restart of the indoor parts of Belgium’s bars and restaurant will not be set next week yet, Verlinden said on Walloon radio.

    “It is still a little too early for that, but prospects are needed following the decline in the figures,” she said. “The intention is to do that in June, thanks to vaccinations, which are going well.”

    “Next week, we will take decisions for the coming weeks. Hopefully we can open up some more for the summer,” Verlinden added.

    Additionally, Belgium’s curfew will be lifted on Saturday, and the “outdoor plan” will take effect as well, easing the rules for outdoor events, cultural performances, and organised activities.

    “More events are possible. That gives people and young people something to look forward to,” Verlinden said.

    Additionally, inviting two close contacts (if they are part of the same household) into your home will also be allowed again from Saturday, but people’s contact bubble will also be discussed at the Committee.

    “It is something that will be on the table,” she said, pointing out that the risk of the spread of the virus is higher inside than outside. “So we will see, but it is clear that everyone wants to meet again.”