   
Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Latest News:
Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?...
No more cigarette sales at Tomorrowland festival but...
Fewer than 750 coronavirus patients in intensive care...
The Recap: Midnight, Meal Cheques & Magritte...
‘We are not going to play terrace police’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 May 2021
    Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?
    No more cigarette sales at Tomorrowland festival but ‘alternatives’ from British American Tobacco
    Fewer than 750 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    The Recap: Midnight, Meal Cheques & Magritte
    ‘We are not going to play terrace police’ on Saturday, police say
    Brussels curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday, expires at midnight
    Brussels to regularly screen for discrimination in the rental market
    Early data shows Moderna coronavirus vaccine 96% effective in teens
    Brussels Airlines paints over Magritte aircraft
    Brussels’ park bars will reopen for the summer
    ‘A little too early’ to set date for reopening of indoor hospitality, says Verlinden
    Video: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin auctions seat for maiden space voyage
    Belgian companies suffer more ransomware attacks, but spend least on security
    French telecom company fails to remove Orange Belgium from stock exchange
    Nederlands, AUB: Brussels communes criticised for Francophone bias
    Explained: Brussels’ vaccination queue jumpers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ 2h curfew
    Port of Antwerp heads international consortium aiming to make European ports greener
    Video: Treat your mom this Mother’s Day with these creative ideas
    Belgium and EU willing to discuss lifting coronavirus vaccine patents
    View more
    Share article:

    Are Chinese agents operating at Liege Airport?

    Friday, 07 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Liege airport

    The government is investigating the possibility that agents of the Chinese government are operating out of Liege airport, according to federal justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD).

    The minister was speaking yesterday to members of the justice committee in the parliament, and a question from member Samuel Cogolati (Ecolo).

    Chinese intelligence agents could have access to sensitive and secure areas of the airport,” he admitted.

    The weak link could be the Chinese online retailer Alibaba, which uses the airport extensively as a hub for distribution of its goods throughout Europe.

    According to a 2017 law, Chinese companies are obliged to cooperate with government agencies, and even to open up posts in their operations to agents of the security services, regardless of where their operations are being carried out.

    Given the central situation of Liege, and the fact that it is likely to be less closely guarded than Zaventem, it would appear that the airport presents an ideal opportunity to implant agents there inside what is a major Chinese presence in the form of Alibaba.

    Alibaba also has to obey the Chinese security apparatus in the event that the latter wishes to have access to potentially sensitive commercial and personal data held by Alibaba in the context of its activities in Liège,” Van Quickenborne added.

    But commercial intelligence, while useful, is not all.

    This interest is not limited to intelligence and security purposes but can be viewed within a broader political and economic framework,” he told MPs.

    Since last October, member states of the European Union are obliged to screen foreign inward investments for their potential impact on security and public order. Given China’s investment in its installation at Liege airport, should that not offer some protection against misuse, members of the committee asked.

    Our country does not yet have such a mechanism,” Van Quickenborne admitted.

    A temporary solution has been found by making the economy ministry a national contact point, he explained. The ministry is also working hard to develop this mechanism in Belgium, he said.