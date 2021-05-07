   
Belgium to start tracking femicide statistics
Friday, 07 May, 2021
Belgium to start tracking femicide statistics...
    A census of official femicide statistics will be part of Belgium’s National Plan against Violence, the magazine ‘Imagine Demain le monde’ reported on Friday, citing the office of the Secretary of State for Gender Equality, Sarah Schlitz.

    The Belgian government planned to study the inclusion of femicide in the penal code, but as of now, statistics on the number of women murdered due to their gender are lacking.

    The “Stop Feminicide” blog, initiated by a feminist platform, has so far been working on tracking them using press reports. According to their research, 13 such crimes have already taken place in 2021.

    Following a triple murder committed in March this year in Petit-Roeulx in Wallonian Hainaut, the Ministers of the Interior and Justice and the Secretary of State discussed taking an official census of these incidents, which will be included in the plan against violence.

