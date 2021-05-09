   
Large festivals likely to be allowed during the second half of summer
Sunday, 09 May, 2021
    Some larger festivals such as Tomorrowland could be allowed in the second half of the summer. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Prime Minister De Croo believes that it should be possible to organise some larger festivals in Belgium during the second half of the summer, a spokesperson to the Prime Minister stated on Sunday.

    The Prime Minister has been in discussion with various stakeholders over the weekend, including the company behind the Tomorrowland.

    Discussions will continue over the next days, and further details are expected to be announced on Tuesday. It is possible that access to some of these festivals will be conditional on having the EU Vaccination Passport, which De Croo discussed further with his colleagues during the EU Summit in Porto this weekend.

    Those not in possession of such a passport will likely have to provide a negative Covid test to gain access to the festivals. Furthermore, only European citizens will be allowed to enter the country to visit these festivals, according to statement.

    Despite some organisational complexities, Prime Minister De Croo is convinced that it should be possible to organise some of these larger festivals safely. Furthermore, from now until August, most of the adult population in Belgium is likely to have been fully vaccinated.

