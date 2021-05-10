   
Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Latest News:
Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for...
‘Completely at odds with suggestions’: experts divided over...
Number of people dying in Belgium due to...
Flanders presents its summer ‘Freedom Plan’...
United Nations body issues 308 recommendations on Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 May 2021
    Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June
    ‘Completely at odds with suggestions’: experts divided over Flanders’ summer plan
    Number of people dying in Belgium due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Flanders presents its summer ‘Freedom Plan’
    United Nations body issues 308 recommendations on Belgium’s human rights record
    The EU has not yet ordered more AstraZeneca vaccines
    Covid-19: Rest-home outbreak of Indian variant, one fatality
    Large festivals likely to be allowed during the second half of summer
    Europe appeals to the US to ‘open the market’ for vaccines
    Risk of storms across Belgium, 1722 helpline has been activated
    Cut down on rubbish collections in Brussels, says audit
    Flanders will present its ‘Freedom Plan’ to the government today
    Thousands demonstrate against joblessness during EU summit in Porto
    Mass clashes with police at after-party in Brussels
    Covid-19: One million now fully vaccinated as restrictions are lifted
    Coronavirus-vaccines: 35% of persons with underlying conditions have had first dose
    Government aid: €335 million for Covid-stricken sectors
    Eurovision 2021 tickets go on sale
    EU heads pledge support for a ‘social Europe’
    Belgium marks end of WWII with small ceremony due to health crisis
    View more
    Share article:

    Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June

    Monday, 10 May 2021

    Credit: Pascal Smet's cabinet

    The Belgian fairground sector on Monday called on two lawyers to put the Federal Home Affairs Minister, Annelies Verlinden, on notice to reopen the fairs on 1 June at the latest.

    After being closed for six months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and with no perspective being given to the industry during the previous Consultative Committees, it has decided to take action.

    “The closure of the fairground sector, taken by simple ministerial order, is in our view illegal, but also discriminatory and disproportionate since similar sectors can reopen without any justification being given from a health point of view,” according to lawyers Audrey Despontin and Audrey Lackner.

    During previous Consultative Committees, amusement parks, professional flea markets, restaurant terraces, or shopping streets, who also “bring in thousands of people every day,” have been able to open, “yet there is no greater risk of infection at fairs,” the sector argued.

    The sector is demanding that a date be set during the next Consultative Committee on Tuesday so that it can get organised, as it highlighted that, to date, “a reopening in May was promised at first, now we are talking about June, without any precision or certainty”.

    Despontin and Lackner will now give a formal notice to Verlinden to provide for the reopening of fairs by 1 June at the latest.

    “If the minister does not respond favourably to our client’s request, we will have no choice but to launch legal proceedings,” the two lawyers said.

    Last Monday, the culture of fairs and fairgrounds has been recognised as Brussels’ heritage, a distinction that gives access to a possible recognition in the intangible heritage of UNESCO, State Secretary for Heritage Pascal Smet announced.

    The Brussels Times