   
Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Latest News:
Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas...
Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address...
Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said...
Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus...
Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 May 2021
    Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas for a reopening schedule for the cultural sector
    Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address inequalities in city’s vaccination plan
    Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time
    Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map
    Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in Belgium
    SNCB launches fruit and veg takeaway concept for pick-up in its stations
    Germany will only give Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 60-year-olds
    Brussels students can reschedule exam for coronavirus vaccination appointment
    Belgium in Brief: How Was Your Weekend?
    Beautiful summer in sight ‘if we are extra careful now,’ warns Vandenbroucke
    Reopen all culture, not just Tomorrowland, Wallonia-Brussels minister-president says
    ‘Your parcel is on the way’: Bpost warns of new text scam
    Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June
    ‘Completely at odds with suggestions’: experts divided over Flanders’ summer plan
    Number of people dying in Belgium due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Flanders presents its summer ‘Freedom Plan’
    United Nations body issues 308 recommendations on Belgium’s human rights record
    The EU has not yet ordered more AstraZeneca vaccines
    Covid-19: Rest-home outbreak of Indian variant, one fatality
    Large festivals likely to be allowed during the second half of summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in Belgium

    Monday, 10 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    After five infections were identified in a residential care centre in Borsbeek near Antwerp last weekend, at least nineteen more people are infected with the Indian variant in Belgium, according to Johan Neyts, virologist with the Rega Institute in Leuven.

    The intensive test that can detect variants is done at random, De Standaard reports, and is only conducted on 5-10% of all positive coronavirus tests.

    The cases that turned out to be the more-contagious Indian variant all came from patients in Antwerp and Brussels, and about half of them can be linked to travel to that country.

    “That indicates that the variant is already circulating in our country, albeit to a limited extent,” Neyts said on Radio 1’s ‘De Morgen’ program.

    One person infected with the Indian variant at the Compostela residential care centre in Borsbeek died.

    Related News

     

    Since everyone at the residential care centre had already been vaccinated, this raised questions about the vaccines’ effectiveness.

    “The vaccines work,” said Neyts to that. “If everyone in the residential care centre had not been vaccinated, the Indian variant would have spread like wildfire. That is not the case.”

    In regards to the death, Neyts said: “It’s painful, it’s a tragedy for the family of the deceased patient, but we can probably explain this by the fact that vaccines don’t work 100% on everyone.”

    No vaccine on the market is said to be 100% effective against the coronavirus.

    “The situation in India is worrying,” said Neyts, referring to the rising numbers of both coronavirus infections and deaths in that country, which he indicated is in part due to a lack of sufficient vaccines.

    The EU’s newest order of 1.8 billion of the Pfizer vaccine is intended to be shared with countries that have less access to coronavirus vaccines.

    The Brussels Times