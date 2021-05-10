   
Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Latest News:
Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas...
Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address...
Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said...
Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus...
Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 May 2021
    Liège Philharmonic Orchestra adds its voice to pleas for a reopening schedule for the cultural sector
    Brussels mayor calls on Minister Maron to address inequalities in city’s vaccination plan
    Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time
    Portugal and Slovakia turn orange on European coronavirus map
    Nineteen more cases of the Indian variant in Belgium
    SNCB launches fruit and veg takeaway concept for pick-up in its stations
    Germany will only give Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 60-year-olds
    Brussels students can reschedule exam for coronavirus vaccination appointment
    Belgium in Brief: How Was Your Weekend?
    Beautiful summer in sight ‘if we are extra careful now,’ warns Vandenbroucke
    Reopen all culture, not just Tomorrowland, Wallonia-Brussels minister-president says
    ‘Your parcel is on the way’: Bpost warns of new text scam
    Fairground sector to give Verlinden legal notice for reopening on 1 June
    ‘Completely at odds with suggestions’: experts divided over Flanders’ summer plan
    Number of people dying in Belgium due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Flanders presents its summer ‘Freedom Plan’
    United Nations body issues 308 recommendations on Belgium’s human rights record
    The EU has not yet ordered more AstraZeneca vaccines
    Covid-19: Rest-home outbreak of Indian variant, one fatality
    Large festivals likely to be allowed during the second half of summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Staff of mayor who jumped vaccination queue said to have also received vaccines ahead of time

    Monday, 10 May 2021

    Mayor Veerle Heeren. © Sint-Truiden.be

    The staff of the Belgian mayor who is currently under investigation for having jumped the vaccination queue back in March is now also said to have also possibly been vaccinated ahead of schedule.

    Mayor Veerle Heeren (CD&V) of Sint-Truiden in the province of Limburg admitted to getting fully vaccinated back in March, even though she is only 56 years old and at the time, vaccines were restricted to people over the age of 85.

    Even today, only 9% of people in Heeren’s age group are fully vaccinated.

    But in the run-up to tonight’s town council meeting where the Mayor’s early vaccination will be discussed, De Standaard reports that it’s possible her entire cabinet was also vaccinated ahead of the rest of the population, and that this would have been impossible to accomplish without her involvement.

    Two of Heereen’s family members were also able to get vaccinations through her, ahead of schedule.

    Some are calling on the Mayor to step down.

    At tonight’s council meeting, she will have to explain both her early vaccination and her daily presence in the vaccination centre.

    The meeting would normally be led by Bert Stippelmans (CD&V), but since his daughter was also vaccinated early, the opposition party Vooruit said this would be a conflict of interest.

    Stippelmans said his daughter jumped the queue because she is a childcare worker. De Standaard reported that this explanation was met with laughter in the town of Sint-Truiden, where his daughter is known to be an animal caretaker. Despite this, the organisational chart of the city says that she is assigned to after-school childcare.

    Mayor Heeren has filed a legal complaint for a breach of medical confidentiality against whoever leaked the details about her early vaccination to the press, and the Limburg public prosecutor’s office carried out a search of the journalist Dirk Selis’ home in connection with the leak.

    The Flemish Association of Journalists (VVJ) has condemned the move, calling it “illegal” and promising to take action.

    The Brussels Times