   
Café owners get threatening message from someone claiming to be Belgian mayor
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown...
Flanders launches call for entrepreneurs to volunteer in...
Ghent prosecutor stands trial for sexual assault against...
Belgium introduces ‘broad summer plan’ to relax measures...
Pharmacists in Wallonia will help people make vaccination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 May 2021
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium Leaves Lockdown
    Flanders launches call for entrepreneurs to volunteer in summer schools
    Ghent prosecutor stands trial for sexual assault against his chauffeur
    Belgium introduces ‘broad summer plan’ to relax measures
    Pharmacists in Wallonia will help people make vaccination appointments
    Café owners get threatening message from someone claiming to be Belgian mayor
    Free rebooking of Brussels Airlines flights extended until end of July
    Flanders wants to hire more teachers to combat the learning gap from coronavirus
    Dutch retailer HEMA reports one of the most difficult years in its history
    EU Commission wants penalty payments to force AstraZeneca to deliver 90 million doses
    ‘Your parcel is on the way’: Bpost warns of new text scam
    Ecolo rejects use of ‘corona pass’ for daily life ahead of Consultative Committee
    Belgium in Brief: Wait, Come Back
    ‘Don’t relax too much at once’: experts plead for caution at Consultative Committee
    Dutch tourism sector calls for ‘three-country bubble’ with Belgium and Germany
    La Boum 3 approval would be ‘a slap in the face to the events sector,’ says Brussels Mayor
    After 100 years in the industry, what does Shimano see for the future of cycling in Belgium and beyond?
    Mayor who jumped coronavirus vaccination queue temporarily replaced
    US to start vaccinating teens over age of 12 against coronavirus
    Important coronavirus indicators continue to drop in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Café owners get threatening message from someone claiming to be Belgian mayor

    Tuesday, 11 May 2021

    Tournai Mayor Paul-Olivier Delannois © Belga

    A number of café and restaurant owners in Tournai received an email from someone who claimed to be Mayor Paul-Olivier Delannois in the last 24 hours that contained threats about what would happen if they did not respect the coronavirus measures.

    The City of Tournai’s college will examine the issue on Wednesday, as Delannois said his role as head of Tournai police makes it difficult for him to lodge the complaint himself.

    “The aim is to appoint a lawyer who will lodge a complaint, either with the police or directly with an investigating judge,” said Mayor Delannois. “This is a case of identity theft.”

    After receiving a suspicious email in which someone claiming to be the Mayor threatened certain self-employed people in the food and catering sector if they did not respect the rules of reopening their establishments, the owner of a business contacted the Mayor directly, which was when Delannois learned of the impersonation.

    In the email, an unknown person uses the name and title of Delannois and lists a telephone number that is not that of the Mayor.

    The impersonator reminded recipients of the measures currently in force regarding the reopening of the hospitality sector in Belgium and ended the email with the sentence: “I am waiting for your adaptations, otherwise…”

    For the signature, they used the initial D of the mayor’s last name, as well as his first name.

    “The telephone number given in the email, which I have called several times, is not answered,” said Delannois.

    “I assume that the police, via the computer of the restaurant owner who received one of these emails, will trace it back to the person who sent it.”

    The Brussels Times