Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
    Wallonia launches open online portal for vaccination data

    Wednesday, 12 May 2021

    Photo from Wallonia's open data portal.

    The coronavirus vaccine rollout in Wallonia can now be monitored on an open data portal created by the Walloon Agency for Quality of Life (AViQ), regional health minister Christie Morreale announced Wednesday.

    The figures for vaccination against Covid-19 are broken down by province, municipality, age group and gender, and are updated daily in Wallonia via the new online tool.

    “While it provides an overview of the situation in Wallonia, the new system is also a valuable asset in terms of decision-making support for public authorities, since it allows them to monitor the evolution of vaccination in near real time and, if necessary, to take a series of targeted information and awareness-raising initiatives aimed at specific categories of the public,” said Minister Morreale.

    The data is presented in the form of dashboards, interactive maps and graphs, and will include a series of indicators showing daily trends in vaccination.

    The new tool follows in the footsteps of Flanders’, called vaccinatieteller, which was introduced by the Flemish government in January.

