   
Number of guests at home will evolve over the summer, says De Croo
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
Latest News:
Number of guests at home will evolve over...
More than 9,000 phones hacked by fake Bpost...
Coronalert app made ‘no contribution’ in fighting pandemic...
Planning three months ahead is possible, even with...
Coca-Cola launches line of hard seltzers in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 12 May 2021
    Number of guests at home will evolve over the summer, says De Croo
    More than 9,000 phones hacked by fake Bpost text message
    Coronalert app made ‘no contribution’ in fighting pandemic
    Planning three months ahead is possible, even with uncertainties, argues De Croo
    Coca-Cola launches line of hard seltzers in Belgium
    ‘Everyone can get second shot by mid-August’ due to shortened AstraZeneca interval
    Research: Eating insects is also good for farm animals
    Wallonia launches open online portal for vaccination data
    Belgium in Brief: This Isn’t Just Another Timeline
    Passenger traffic still low at Brussels Airport
    ‘Have to keep variants out’: returning travellers still don’t get tested enough
    Waiting time between AstraZeneca doses shortened to 8 weeks in Belgium
    Freedom based on ‘Covid Safe Ticket’ should be temporary, says Wilmès
    Telenet offers all-in ICT package for Flemish schools
    Belgian terraces will stay open late by Euro 2020 kickoff
    Poll: Almost half are keen to get back to the workplace
    Belgian city fires call centre employee who helped friends and family jump the vaccination queue
    Yes to kissing, no to social distancing and face masks: Pukkelpop wants full-fledged festival
    Travel Guide: Are YOU allowed into Belgium?
    Slight increase in new coronavirus infections in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Number of guests at home will evolve over the summer, says De Croo

    Wednesday, 12 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Pexels

    The number of people that someone is allowed to invite into their home will evolve over the summer, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    From 9 June, people will be allowed to receive four close contacts in their homes, which is up from the current two (who have to be members of the same household).

    This number, however, will not remain fixed for the entire summer, De Croo explained in response to questions in the Chamber on Wednesday.

    “Let us be clear: that does not mean that there will be no evolution in the months to come,” he said. “The same goes for the number of people allowed per table in restaurants and bars.”

    Related News:

     

    The authorities first want to see how the situation develops before setting new numbers, De Croo explained. The aim of the “summer plan” presented following the Consultative Committee on Tuesday is to lift as many restrictions as possible in September.

    Despite statements from some experts who believe the relaxations come too soon, De Croo said that it was “necessary to look far enough ahead” to allow sufficient time for the events sector, for example, to plan and prepare.

    He called on everyone to “take their responsibility,” adding that “a thoughtful and responsible approach is better than an approach of ‘impossibility’.”