Number of guests at home will evolve over the summer, says De Croo

The authorities first want to see how the situation develops before setting new numbers, De Croo explained. The aim of the “summer plan” presented following the Consultative Committee on Tuesday is to lift as many restrictions as possible in September.
Despite statements from some experts who believe the relaxations come too soon, De Croo said that it was “necessary to look far enough ahead” to allow sufficient time for the events sector, for example, to plan and prepare.
He called on everyone to “take their responsibility,” adding that “a thoughtful and responsible approach is better than an approach of ‘impossibility’.”