Number of guests at home will evolve over the summer, says De Croo

The number of people that someone is allowed to invite into their home will evolve over the summer, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

From 9 June, people will be allowed to receive four close contacts in their homes, which is up from the current two (who have to be members of the same household).

This number, however, will not remain fixed for the entire summer, De Croo explained in response to questions in the Chamber on Wednesday.

“Let us be clear: that does not mean that there will be no evolution in the months to come,” he said. “The same goes for the number of people allowed per table in restaurants and bars.”

Related News:

The authorities first want to see how the situation develops before setting new numbers, De Croo explained. The aim of the “summer plan” presented following the Consultative Committee on Tuesday is to lift as many restrictions as possible in September.

Despite statements from some experts who believe the relaxations come too soon, De Croo said that it was “necessary to look far enough ahead” to allow sufficient time for the events sector, for example, to plan and prepare.

He called on everyone to “take their responsibility,” adding that “a thoughtful and responsible approach is better than an approach of ‘impossibility’.”