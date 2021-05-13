   
Laeken royal greenhouses to open today, despite coronavirus crisis
Thursday, 13 May, 2021
Laeken royal greenhouses to open today, despite coronavirus crisis
    Laeken royal greenhouses to open today, despite coronavirus crisis

    Thursday, 13 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Starting from Thursday 13 May until 6 June, the Royal Greenhouses of Laeken in Brussels will open up to the general public according to its annual tradition, despite the coronavirus crisis.

    Last year, the greenhouses remained closed, as the coronavirus fighting measures at the time prohibited such activities, and this year, the opening was delayed by one month.

    To create a broader experience, a wider outdoor track has been created for the first time, taking visitors through the landscaped part of the park, allowing them to view the greenhouses from a distance before entering.

     

    The greenhouses with the subtropical plants, the domed Winter Garden and the Orangery, in which the orange and laurel trees and camellias overwinter, will be opened this year, however other greenhouses will remain closed due to the coronavirus measures, as the distance between visitors cannot be guaranteed.

    It is compulsory to book a visit in advance, and due to current restrictions, a limited number of visitors each day is admitted per day.