‘This is not our job’: GPs overwhelmed by demand for Covid-19 tests for travellers

Belgian doctors are worried that the demand for Covid-19 tests will rise sharply as the Consultative Committee decided that large summer festivals and travelling abroad will soon be possible again.
They stressed that they will not be able to test everyone who wants to travel this summer but who has not yet been vaccinated.
“Besides, it is not our main task,” Roel Van Giel, chair of GP association Domus Medica.
“We are already noticing in the GP practices that there is a lot of demand for taking tests for travelling, and we do it, but actually it is not the GP’s job to take tests for travellers,” he added. “We have to deal with sick patients or people who need help.”