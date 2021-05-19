Belgium in Brief: Important Talk Show Announcements...

Following the incomprehension after last weekend’s announcement that garden parties would only be allowed if a professional caterer was hired, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon went back on his statement during a popular talk show last night.

“From 9 June, the next date relaxations are going into force, we will allow garden parties for 50 people, caterer or no caterer,” he said on ‘The Cooke & Verhulst show.’

However, while Jambon was mainly criticised for his unclear communication about health measures, he also came under fire for the fact that he made such an important announcement during an entertainment programme.

Denouncing the lack of official announcement, the president of the Flemish Christian-democrat CD&V party Joachim Coens tweeted: “Is this how we inform people?”

On top of that, the announcement happened at the same time as the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which drew a lot of viewers across the country, as Belgium was among those performing.

This morning, Coens took to Flemish radio to plead for “unambiguous communication,” while also stressing that the rules for garden parties are still not 100% clear to him.

“It is supposed to go according to the rules of the hospitality industry, but [bars and restaurants] have to close at 10:00 PM,” he said. “Does your garden then also close at 10:00 PM?”

Until the Ministerial Decree is published, however, it seems like no one will be able to answer that question.

