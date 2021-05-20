   
Teenager threatens to start school shooting in West-Flanders
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
    Teenager threatens to start school shooting in West-Flanders

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    A teenager took to social media threatening to start a school shooting on Thursday, resulting in a police investigation and the targeted school being closed for two days.

    On Wednesday evening, the young man posted pictures and videos on Snapchat and Instagram, one in which he appeared to wave a weapon, saying he would go armed to the VTI Sint-Lucas in Menen the next day, according to the Krant van West-Vlaanderen.

    “We have opened an investigation into this,” Stefaan Vannieuwenhuyse, commissioner of the Grensleie police area told Belga news agency.

    “For safety reasons, it was decided this morning, in consultation with the management, to close the school. All pupils have been informed. We are still investigating all possible leads to find the suspect and we cannot say anything more about this case at this time,” he added.

    In one of the videos, the teenager, who is thought to be a pupil at the school, directed death threats at the school’s principal.

    The police were notified by the father of one of the pupils at the school after the videos circulated among students.

    The school has decided to close its doors on Thursday and Friday.