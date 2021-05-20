   
Still no clarity on the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Belgium
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
    Still no clarity on the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Belgium

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    There is still no clarity regarding the delivery of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccines to Belgium, a spokesman for Janssen Pharmaceutica, the Belgian subsidiary of the US pharmaceutical giant, said on Thursday.

    Belgium has ordered 1.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines in total.

    The vaccines were to be delivered between April and June, but so far Belgium has only received 100,000 of them, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) confirmed earlier this week.

    It is still unclear what and when the next deliveries will be.

    Because only one injection is needed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (rather than two injections with others), it’s an important pillar of the Belgian vaccination campaign.

    A slower delivery could jeopardise the Belgian vaccination targets.

    The Brussels Times