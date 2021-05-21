   
Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign of fugitive
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Latest News:
First coronavirus self-tests delivered to Flemish schools today...
Tents, tests and flexible flights: what Belgian travel...
Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign...
45% of adult population has received at least...
The Recap: Mortality, Manhunt & Mosques...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 May 2021
    First coronavirus self-tests delivered to Flemish schools today
    Tents, tests and flexible flights: what Belgian travel will look like this summer
    Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign of fugitive
    45% of adult population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine
    The Recap: Mortality, Manhunt & Mosques
    EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel
    Not yet safe enough to resume international travel, says WHO
    ‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says Defence Minister
    EU auditors: The EU is not doing enough to recover e-waste
    EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries
    Flemish hunting grounds take up 30% of Belgium’s land area
    Three thousand fewer Brussels residents due to excess mortality and closed borders
    Still no clarity on the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Belgium
    Coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump approved for use in Belgium
    Dutch and German police on standby in case manhunt for armed soldier crosses border
    Flanders demands €63.5 million payback of corona aid funds
    End of an era: Microsoft will stop supporting Internet Explorer next year
    Night train between Brussels and Vienna to restart next week
    EasyJet to offset carbon emissions from package holidays
    This Day in History: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive patent for blue jeans
    View more
    Share article:

    Manhunt Day Four: National Park swept, no sign of fugitive

    Friday, 21 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    Last night’s search of a large perimeter of the National Park Hoge Kempen in Limburg, involving security forces from three countries, produced one result: the discovery of the place where armed fugitive Jürgen Conings had apparently been camping since he went rogue.

    Conings, a 46-year-old military veteran who has undergone marksman training and has served several tours on Afghanistan, as well as Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq, disappeared from view on Tuesday after having left behind two farewell notes for his partner, informing her that he did not intend to survive what he was about to do.

    It was then discovered he had absconded with heavy weaponry taken from one of the military bases where he worked. His car was found on the edge of the Dilsenbos at Dilsen-Stokkem, where he lives. But he was nowhere to be found in the vicinity.

    It was then assumed he had taken refuse in the Hoge Kempen National Park, a much larger area.

    In the course of Wednesday and Thursday, Belgium’s police and army gathered on the edge of the park, with support from forces from Germany and the Netherlands, both of which border closely on the area in question. And not only manpower, but also two helicopters, armoured personnel carriers and other heavy vehicles.

    Yesterday in the daytime, the only sign of Conings’ presence to be seen since his car was found in the woods: a groundsheet presumed to have been used by him to improvise a sleeping place.

    Up to 400 police and soldiers spread out on a designated perimeter to carry out a sweep of the entire area. But of Conings, no further sign was found.

    The sweep did not lead to the discovery of the wanted person,” said Wenke Roggen of the federal prosecutor’s office. “The search continues now, but I cannot elaborate on that now.”

    Meanwhile virologist Marc Van Ranst, a highly visible public figure since the start of the coronavirus epidemic last year, is being kept with his family in a safe house, after having been mentioned by name in one of Conings’ letters.

    The family feels well-protected, Van Ranst told De Morgen, thanks to the impressive weaponry his security detail is equipped with, but his 12-year-old son Milo is missing school.

    Van Ranst has been the target of criticism, all the way down to hate speech, in the past, but this threat is being taken very seriously. Does that make him think, the paper asked, he should perhaps tone down his outspoken ways?

    “Absolutely not. Radicalised people from extremist movements, whether or not equipped with rocket launchers, are not going to determine my life in the least.”