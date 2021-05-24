   
Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care...
Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with...
Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on...
Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says...
Increase in newly created restaurants and bars...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 May 2021
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care
    Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with a gunman on the loose
    Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June
    Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says
    Increase in newly created restaurants and bars
    Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams Belang
    UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens
    What is Whit Monday and how is it celebrated in Belgium?
    Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant
    Manhunt Day Six: The search goes international
    Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions down, 118 discharges in one day
    Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic
    Barnier’s last throw of the dice
    Over 100,000 people on Qvax reserve list have received vaccine appointment
    Euro 2020: Organisers ‘not afraid’ of Covid-19 ahead of Russia – Belgium
    Missing Belgian student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead in Switzerland
    Major air quality study launched in Brussels
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming continues to get support
    Foods that will boost your mental health
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care

    Monday, 24 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is close to meeting the goal it set for allowing additional easing of coronavirus measures beginning 9 June, which is having no more than 500 beds in intensive care units of hospitals being used for patients with coronavirus.

    That number currently stands at 542, according to figures from the health institute Sciensano on Monday.

    Between 17 and 23 May, an average of 118 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals each day, which is a decrease of 14% compared to a week earlier.

    There are still 1,506 coronavirus patients in hospitals (-16%), of whom 542 are in the intensive care units (-12%).

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73,480 Belgians have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

    Between 14 and 20 May, an average of 2,410 new infections were registered every day, which is a slight increase of 6% compared to the previous 7 days.

    Testing also rose slightly (+2%), with an average of 47,300 administered in that same week. The positivity ratio remained about the same at 5.6%.

    From 14 to 20 May, an average of 20 people died every day as a result of Covid-19 in Belgium.

    This is a 25% decrease compared to the previous week, although with such low numbers, this is not very significant.

    Since the start of the pandemic, 24,842 people have died from coronavirus in Belgium.

    A total of 4,344,203 people (37.7% percent of the entire population) have now received at least one vaccine dose.

    Approximately 1,671,705 of those people have already received a second dose, making 14.5% of the population fully vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times