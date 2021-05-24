Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
Garbage Glass Recycled Glass Recycling Bottles
The recycling of household packaging waste improved last year for the fifth year in a row, according to the annual report of Fost Plus, the organisation for the collection and recycling of household waste in Belgium.
Household packaging waste includes glass, PMD (which stands for plastic packaging, metal packaging and drink cartons), paper and cardboard.
“Belgium is the European leader in the recycling of household packaging,” said Patrick Laevers, managing director of Fost Plus.
764,122 tonnes of such materials were recycled in the country, equalling a recycling rate of 94.9%.
That’s an average of 64.9 kg of packaging waste per inhabitant of Belgium that was recycled in 2020.
It amounts to 32.2 kilograms of glass, 16.9 kilograms of packaging in paper or cardboard and 15.8 kilograms of PMD.