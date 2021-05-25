   
‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’...
Around 46% of European adults expected to be...
Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?...
The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline...
Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 May 2021
    ‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence
    Around 46% of European adults expected to be at least partially vaccinated by the end of the week
    Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart tonight
    Next Consultative Committee postponed to Friday 4 June
    Belarus airline hijacking: EU bans country’s aircrafts from its skies
    Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium planning to change career
    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
    Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing
    The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
    At least 115,000 health professionals died from Covid-19
    The notary’s role when buying property in Belgium
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be hernia truss
    Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
    New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian residents
    Whit Monday: What’s open in Belgium?
    2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not Covid-safe
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Career soldier Jürgen Conings, who has been at the heart of a nation-wide search for over one week, is no resistance fighter, hero, or victim, Chief of Defence Michel Hofman said on Tuesday.

    Hofman added that Conings’ actions were “completely at odds with what Defence stands for,” and that he “deeply regrets that a part of our population is portraying Conings as a resistance fighter or hero, which he is certainly not.”

    “I share the public’s outrage at the events surrounding Conings, and will admit that mistakes have been made by the Ministry,” Hofman said during a press conference.

    Related News

     

    Extremist views such as those held by Conings, as well as sexism and racism, have no place in Belgium’s Defence Ministry, Federal Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder said.

    She added that she will proactively help the ongoing inquiry into how the Ministry dealt with the Conings incident and the mistakes that were made in the previous months.

    “The priority now is to support the investigative tasks requested by the prosecutor, but the defence ministry must focus on the causes that allowed this spiral to begin,” she said.

    On Tuesday morning, Dedonder called a meeting for all Defence Ministry staff to debrief them on what is expected from them and what steps will be taken to avoid extremism festering among other staff.

    Dedonder confirmed the reports from Sunday that 11 soldiers have been denied access to the arms depots and have been taken off any duties that involve using weaponry, following investgations by the military intelligence service Adiv.

    She added that their security clearance, which gives access to classified information, has also been withdrawn.

    Meanwhile, the intelligence services are also watching the Facebook group in support of Conings, which has almost 50,000 members, specifically to check whether people who work in one of the security departments are among them.

    Hofman also explained that little information about Conings and the hunt for the career soldier were being kept quiet to “protect the lives of his family, friends and colleagues pending the internal investigation,” adding that he hoped this case can be closed quickly and without casualties.”

    Both Dedonder and Hofman emphasised that the screening and reviewing process both of new and current staff within the Defence Ministry will be optimised, and that the renewal of security clearances, the procedures for access to heavy weapons and the prevention of extremist views spreading throughout the Ministry will be reconsidered in light of the investigation.

    The inspector general is now investigating certain parts of the incident such as the communication and info flow of the information around Conings, and the first conclusions of the inquiry will be reache this afternoon, ahead of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

    You can find a timeline with our coverage on the search for Jürgen Conings here.