   
Over 70% of high-risk patients in Belgium vaccinated
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
    Over 70% of high-risk patients in Belgium vaccinated

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Of the more than 1.5 million high-risk patients in Belgium, over 70% already received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Vaccination Taskforce on Tuesday.

    The vast majority of the people at an increased risk of contracting severe Covid-19 have already received an invitation to be vaccinated, with only about 6,000 people still waiting for their invite.

    “72% of at-risk patients have already received their first vaccine, and the aim is to reach a vaccination coverage rate of 80% by the beginning of June for the first shot,” the Taskforce said in a press release.

    People who think they are at a higher risk because they suffer from one of the conditions listed here, can check if they are on the list to get a priority vaccination on myhealthviewer.be.

    People who are at risk, but are not on the website’s list, should contact their GP. If they are on the list, but did not receive an invitation, they should contact their local vaccination centre.

    Over the past two weeks, GPs added almost 19,000 pregnant women to the list, following the decision by the country’s different health ministers to give them priority for a shot.

    “A large proportion of them have already been vaccinated. They are given immediate priority, even before the high-risk patients,” the Taskforce stated. Pregnant women can contact their GP to be added to the list.

    Additionally, registering on one of the reserve lists, Bruvax in the Brussels-Capital Region or Qvax in the rest of Belgium, can lead to being vaccinated faster.

    “You can then be called up by your vaccination centre if people do not show up for their vaccinations. This allows you to receive your vaccine a little earlier,” the press release stated. “Via Qvax, some 100,000 people have already received an early vaccination.”