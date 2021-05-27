‘We are still assuming that Conings is alive,’ federal prosecutor says

“There are no indications that Jürgen Conings has died,” Wenke Roggen of the federal public prosecutor’s office said in a brief update. “So we are still assuming that he is alive.”
“Based on elements in the case, we decided that we had to carry out searches here again,” she said, without elaborating on what those elements are. “The search is now more targeted, whereas last week it concerned a sweeping.”
The targeted areas were partly determined by the Missing Persons Unit and the people of the Nature and Forest Agency, according to Roggen.