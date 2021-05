The Flemish Care and Health Agency temporarily took its online tool, which people can use to estimate when they will get vaccinated based on their age, offline on Thursday.

With the application on the website laatjevaccineren.be, people could calculate when they could expect an invitation to get vaccinated and when the shots would be scheduled, based on their date of birth.

However, due to delivery problems with several companies and Belgium’s decision to stop giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people under 41 years old, this planning is now in jeopardy.

“We are currently unable to make an updated schedule of which ages can expect their invitations and vaccination on what dates,” the Agency said on its website.

“If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine cannot be used, or can be used less, it will be very difficult to vaccinate every adult Flemish resident before 11 July.”

As soon as the Agency has more information about the availability of the different vaccines in the coming weeks, an updated version of the planning will go online again.