   
Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 May, 2021
Latest News:
Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast...
Number of Belgian wine growers increased in 2020...
Economist: Belgium needs to restore long-term fiscal sustainability...
Samantha Cristoforetti to become first female European astronaut...
€5.9 million investment for mega-trial of 2016 terrorists...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 May 2021
    Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast
    Number of Belgian wine growers increased in 2020
    Economist: Belgium needs to restore long-term fiscal sustainability after COVID-19
    Samantha Cristoforetti to become first female European astronaut to fly the ISS
    €5.9 million investment for mega-trial of 2016 terrorists
    First obesity clinic for pets opens in Flanders
    Belgian fishing fleet welcomes first major new boat in 20 years
    Covid-19: All numbers now falling fast
    TikTok in the EU’s crosshairs for ads targeting minors
    Pandemic will only be over once 70% of population is vaccinated, warns WHO
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
    New board game takes beer lovers on a race through Belgium
    Flemish vaccination centre in lockdown after ‘armed’ man was spotted in the area
    Tough Saturday for Brussels police: nine demos, three banned
    EU auditors: Gender mainstreaming has not yet been applied across the EU budget
    Brussels completes cycle route between Madou and Art-Loi
    Loud bang in Brussels caused by F-16s breaking the sound barrier
    Politics must remain ‘firmly’ behind Marc Van Ranst, urges Vandenbroucke
    Belgium in Brief: Gasp!
    Belgium will drop below 400 Covid patients in ICU by 7 June, at this rate
    View more
    Share article:

    Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast

    Saturday, 29 May 2021

    © Belga

    The Belgian Coast is bracing for a busy weekend as the sun makes a comeback, but neither the mayors of coastal towns polled on Friday nor the provincial tourism office, Westtoer, expect any major surprises.

    Many coastal hotels have registered 90% occupancy, although others had lower rates and yet others remained closed.

    After long weeks of rain, wind, and cool weather, the sun is back, and the mayors expect a good weekend.

    “The weather will be better than in the past few weeks, but we won’t hit summer highs on the coast,” Knokke-Heist Mayor Piet De Groote predicted. “Moreover, it’s exams time, which means the crowd will be less dense.”

    Ostend and Blankenberge, two favourite destinations for one-day excursions, also do not expect a rush on their beaches.

    “We are ready, like every weekend,” said Ostend Mayor Bart Tommelein. “We don’t envisage any overcrowding.”

    Blankenberge is banking on its crowd-control squad of police and student jobbers. “Judging from the occupancy rates in the hotels, many people will come but there are still rooms available,” Mayor Daphné Dumery said. “We don’t expect a massive influx but we’re keeping a close watch.”

    Westtoer recommends that visitors look up the specific health measures for coastal communes before taking off for the Coast, and consult its crowd barometer at lelittoral.be.

    The Brussels Times