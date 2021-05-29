   
Coronavirus: Brussels’ outlook continues to improve
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 May, 2021
Latest News:
Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la...
The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in...
Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’...
Government eases federal recruitment measures...
Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 May 2021
    Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la Cambre against health measures
    The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Belgium
    Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’
    Government eases federal recruitment measures
    Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ outlook continues to improve
    Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them
    Dutroux victims refuse to cooperate on Amazon documentary
    New three-year pact buries Test Achats lawsuit against Facebook
    La Terrasse O2: Brussels’ biggest terrace returns this summer
    Covid-19: Is this the end of the cuddle contact?
    Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast
    Number of Belgian wine growers increased in 2020
    Economist: Belgium needs to restore long-term fiscal sustainability after COVID-19
    Samantha Cristoforetti to become first female European astronaut to fly the ISS
    €5.9 million investment for mega-trial of 2016 terrorists
    First obesity clinic for pets opens in Flanders
    Belgian fishing fleet welcomes first major new boat in 20 years
    Covid-19: All numbers now falling fast
    TikTok in the EU’s crosshairs for ads targeting minors
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Brussels’ outlook continues to improve

    Saturday, 29 May 2021

    © Belga

    The epidemiological outlook in Brussels continues to improve, despite a 24% jump in confirmed novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections due to increased testing since last week, according to the Commission Communautaire Commune de Bruxelles (COCOM).

    The Commission reported on Friday that the incidence of the virus, i.e. the number of infections for every 100,000 inhabitants, cointinued to drop, going from 295 on 21 May to 273 on 28 May.

    The number of PCR and antigen tests conducted in Brussels has increased and is now approaching 44,000 units. Positivity rates – the percentage of confirmed cases among persons tested for the virus – remain stable, going from 5% on 21 May to 4.7% on 28 May.

    The R0 value, which is the number of infections caused by a single person, has remained under the threshold of 1, although it increased slightly from 0.93 on 21 May to 0.95 on Friday.

    COCOM also disclosed that the Indian variant of the virus has been detected in Brussels Region over the past three weeks. Thus far, 14 cases have been diagnosed. Two sources of infection have been identified, one in a family and the other in a kindergarten school.

    For this type of variant, the tracing procedure is reinforced so as to contain its spread as much as possible. Moreover, many laboratories have managed to add the sequencing of this variant to the classic PCR test, which makes detection easier.

    As a result, detection time for the Indian variant has gone from 14 to 21 days to the present two to three days.

    Hospitalisations have also gone down, plunging from 265 on 21 May to 206 on 27 May, while the number of patients in intensive care went from 98 to 94 during the same period.

    As elsewhere in the country, fatalities have also been reduced – from 21 cases on 21 May to 14 cases on 28 May.

    The Brussels Times