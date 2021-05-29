   
Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 May, 2021
Latest News:
Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la...
The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in...
Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’...
Government eases federal recruitment measures...
Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 May 2021
    Hundreds of people gather in Bois de la Cambre against health measures
    The end is nigh for AstraZeneca’s vaccine in Belgium
    Getting antibody test after vaccination ‘makes no sense’
    Government eases federal recruitment measures
    Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ outlook continues to improve
    Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them
    Dutroux victims refuse to cooperate on Amazon documentary
    New three-year pact buries Test Achats lawsuit against Facebook
    La Terrasse O2: Brussels’ biggest terrace returns this summer
    Covid-19: Is this the end of the cuddle contact?
    Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast
    Number of Belgian wine growers increased in 2020
    Economist: Belgium needs to restore long-term fiscal sustainability after COVID-19
    Samantha Cristoforetti to become first female European astronaut to fly the ISS
    €5.9 million investment for mega-trial of 2016 terrorists
    First obesity clinic for pets opens in Flanders
    Belgian fishing fleet welcomes first major new boat in 20 years
    Covid-19: All numbers now falling fast
    TikTok in the EU’s crosshairs for ads targeting minors
    View more
    Share article:

    Agreement reached with energy suppliers on deferred payments

    Saturday, 29 May 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Andrey Metelev for Unsplash

    The government has reached an agreement with energy providers that will allow a more relaxed payment regime for anyone suffering financially as a result of the Covid crisis, federal energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten (Groen) announced.

    The agreement allows anyone suffering financial difficulties as a result of the epidemic – someone on temporary unemployment, for example, who has taken a 30% pay-cut over the last year – to come to an arrangement with their energy provider to ease the terms of payment.

    Two possibilities exist: delayed payments, or a change to the monthly advance paid towards the final annual bill.

    In the second case, most people pay a fixed amount every month based on one-twelfth of an estimate of the annual consumption. The final balance is calculated at the end of the year, when the consumer pays the balance or obtains a rebate.

    The possibility has always existed to adjust the level of the advance payment, but this agreement will allow more flexibility depending on the consumer’s case.

    The other option involves a delay in payment, and the details are left to the customer and supplier to negotiate.

    The plan is now to review the working of the new charter at the end of the year, to determine whether the measures should be extended into 2022.

    Suppliers usually know their customers and know which people or which companies have had problems,” said a spokesperson for the minister. “We wanted to keep it as accessible as possible and avoid administrative hassle.”