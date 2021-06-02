   
Belgian army begins discharge proceedings for Jürgen Conings due to absence from work
Wednesday, 02 June, 2021
    Belgian army begins discharge proceedings for Jürgen Conings due to absence from work

    Wednesday, 02 June 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    © LinkedIn

    The Belgian army has formally begun the proceedings for a permanent discharge for Jürgen Conings, the fugitive soldier who has been the target of a 15-day manhunt after allegedly stealing an arsenal of deadly weapons from a military barracks and vanishing, leaving behind an ominous note about “joining the resistance.”

    The reason for the discharge is unlawful absence from duty.

    Conings has been illegally absent since 19 May, according to HLN.

    Defence Minister Ludivin Dedonder (PS) confirmed this on Wednesday afternoon in a meeting of the Defence Committee.

    Conings was reported missing by his girlfriend on Monday evening 17 May after he didn’t return from work.

    He is considered officially illegally absent since Wednesday May 19, and will therefore no longer receive his salary, according to the Minister.

    You can find a timeline with our coverage on the search for Jürgen Conings here.