New rules for non-EU arrivals to Belgium...

The latest update to Belgium’s coronavirus rules – more here – have provided some more information on how travel will look for non-residents looking to arrive in the country from a non-EU country from 1 July.

Belgium currently does not allow such arrivals in unless they were residents/allowed under special circumstances, but as long rules are followed this will no longer be the case.

Any potential non-resident traveller must:

Be fully vaccinated (+ 2 weeks) with a vaccine recognised by Europe

Pass a PCR test on the day of arrival.

Quarantine is not needed, providing the test is negative.

needed, providing the test is negative. Quarantine is needed if the test is positive.

However, entry will still remain banned for non-residents arriving from a very high-risk area, or those who have been in one at any time during the past 14 days.

An exception will be made for essential travel by transport personnel and diplomats. They must undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine with PCR testing on day 1 and day 7. The quarantine may only be interrupted for the essential reason.

“The certificate will be used in all EU countries from 1 July and is proof that someone has been vaccinated against corona, has tested negative for corona or has recovered from corona.”

Belgium is among a list of European Union countries “technically ready” to connect to the technical gateway system to implement the European Union’s “Digital Green Certificate”, facilitating free movement within the EU during the pandemic.

Seven countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, and Poland, have already connected to the gateway to verify the certificates and have started issuing the first certificates, the European Commission said in a press release on Tuesday.