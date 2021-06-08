   
Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during...
Too much telework reduces its beneficial effects, study...
‘Don’t let the sting be in the tail...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Best Pizza?...
Consumers face more risks than ever from counterfeit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 June 2021
    Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland
    Too much telework reduces its beneficial effects, study finds
    ‘Don’t let the sting be in the tail of this crisis,’ warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Best Pizza?
    Consumers face more risks than ever from counterfeit products
    Wallonia wants more swimming pools in region
    WHO asks laboratories to share 50% of their vaccines with Covax
    Tens of thousands of people in Flanders consider buying gun
    Largest dinosaur discovered in Australia identified as a new species
    Waiting lists for mental health care also growing in private sector, especially for young people
    Brussels installs two new bicycle and pedestrian bridges over canal
    Fewer than 1,000 people in hospital as a result of coronavirus
    The Recap: Frontex, Face Masks & Foreign Investment
    Brussels pizzeria named best in Belgium
    EU auditors: Border agency not effective in fighting illegal immigration and cross-border crime
    Next Consultative Committee meeting postponed until 18 June
    Two runways at Brussels Airport temporarily closed after WWII bomb found nearby
    Cow toilet reduces ammonia emissions
    Brussels lifts general face mask obligation from 9 June
    Foreign investment in Belgium down by 15% in 2020
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland

    Tuesday, 08 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Archive photo of Dansercoer on expedition in 2007. Credit: Belga/Belgica Expedition

    The well-known Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) died on Monday evening during an expedition in Greenland, it was confirmed to several media.

    Last month, Dansercoer set off on an expedition to Greenland, together with the Canadian Sébastien Audy and the Dutch Johanna Adriana Simone Maria.

    “Dixie fell into a deep crevasse last night. A rescue operation was launched, but unfortunately it was too late. We have received confirmation of this from Greenland,” Stefan Maes, who looked after Dansercoer’s press relations, told De Standaard.

    His partner Sébastien Audy was unharmed, but is in shock. He alerted the emergency services, but because the area is so remote, it was a difficult operation, according to local media.

    The explorers’ aim was to cross the Greenland ice, from Narsarsuaq to Qaanaaq, a journey of some 2,200 kilometres, which they would make with snow kites.

    During the trip, scientific research into climate change was carried out, but sporting challenges in an extreme environment were a focus as well, reports VRT.

    The trip was planned to take around 30 to 35 days, and the explorers kept a blog and shared photos of their trip on Instagram. The last report on the Polar Experience website was made on Monday 7 June, when the trio had reached day 31 of their mission, and still had 443 kilometres to cover to reach their destination.

    In the meantime, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted his condolences to Dansercoer’s family and friends, describing him as a “limitless adventurer and climate advocate.”