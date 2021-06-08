   
Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second chance, says Jambon
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 June, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second...
Belgian city moves council meeting to watch the...
More than one million EU citizens already have...
Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed...
Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 June 2021
    Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second chance, says Jambon
    Belgian city moves council meeting to watch the football 
    More than one million EU citizens already have a Covid-19 certificate
    Student hazing death: Hearing of Reuzegom members postponed again
    Getting both vaccine doses is ‘very important’ against variants, Taskforce stresses
    New regulation sets maximum price for coronavirus tests
    Belgian polar explorer Dixie Dansercoer (58) dies during expedition in Greenland
    Too much telework reduces its beneficial effects, study finds
    ‘Don’t let the sting be in the tail of this crisis,’ warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium’s Best Pizza?
    Consumers face more risks than ever from counterfeit products
    Wallonia wants more swimming pools in region
    WHO asks laboratories to share 50% of their vaccines with Covax
    Tens of thousands of people in Flanders consider buying a gun
    Largest dinosaur discovered in Australia identified as a new species
    Waiting lists for mental health care also growing in private sector, especially for young people
    Brussels installs two new bicycle and pedestrian bridges over canal
    Fewer than 1,000 people in hospital as a result of coronavirus
    The Recap: Frontex, Face Masks & Foreign Investment
    Brussels pizzeria named best in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccine refusers won’t be ‘actively approached’ for second chance, says Jambon

    Tuesday, 08 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

    Belgian residents who refused their vaccination invite the first time will still be able to get vaccinated, but they will not be actively approached by the authorities, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    “Those who have refused the vaccine will have to take the first step to get a second chance themselves,” he said in the Flemish parliament on Tuesday.

    “We are limited in this respect by the privacy regulations, which do not allow us to actively approach these people,” Jambon added.

    People who did not respond to their first invitation, however, will receive a new letter, according to him. “But those who have pushed the reject button in the online application will be left alone.”

    Related News:

     

    Those who refused vaccination the first time, however, will “certainly” still get the chance to be vaccinated if they change their minds, according to Dirk Ramaekers of the Vaccination Taskforce.

    “Once we have given everyone a first chance to be vaccinated, we will also make sure that everyone who changed their mind and still wants to be vaccinated can come forward,” he said on Flemish radio last week.

    That does mean, however, that they will only get their turn at the very end of campaign, no matter their age category, according to Ramaekers.

    Asked in parliament if people who initially refused vaccination amid growing concerns about blood clots would have the option to choose another vaccine in the future, Jambon clarified that they will not be allowed to choose.

    “It remains an important part of the vaccination campaign not to allow ‘vaccine shopping’,” he added.

    Over the past few months, the Vaccination Taskforce stated several times that choosing which vaccine you get is not the intention in Belgium’s rollout, stressing that the type of vaccine someone gets is “fixed in advance.