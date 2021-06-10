Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days

Belgium’s temperatures will reach up to 27 °C in the next few days, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced on Thursday.

The weather on Thursday will be generally dry and sunny with some clouds and a slight risk of showers in the southeast. Highs will be between 20 and 27 °C.

On Friday morning, some mist or fog may form in places, while low cloud banks from the North Sea may spread across the coastal region.

By the afternoon, the sky will be sunny with some clouds in part of the country and a small risk of showers over the southeast of the Ardennes. Highs will be between 21 or 22 °C at the coast and on the Ardennes summits, and 26 or 27 °C in the Kempen.

On Saturday, clouds with a small risk of showers over the northeast will start the day, but ease off as it progresses. Cooler air from the North Sea will cause temperatures to drop slightly with highs of 18 or 19 °C in the High Fens and on the coast, to 23 or 24 °C in the Kempen.

On Sunday, the weather will be sunny with highs of 18 to 22 °C in the Ardennes, 22 to 24 °C in the coastal region and 25 to 27 °C elsewhere.

The weather will is expected to remain sunny and warm next week.