   
Pukkelpop sets date for ticket pre-sales, no headline announcements yet
Friday, 11 June, 2021
    By Lauren Walker

    Pukkelpop has announced the pre-sale of its tickets for this year’s edition will go on sale in Belgium from Wednesday 16 June, however, it has not yet announced who will be headlining the festival.

    The announcement made in a press release follows the decision made during the previous Consultative Committee that the summer plan will go ahead, and that mass events in the open air can take place with 75,000 visitors again.

    The festival, which will take place from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 August, expects to welcome some 66,000 music lovers and other revellers to attend each day, which is its usual full capacity.


    However, so far, no artists have been announced, raising questions from people on Facebook and Instagram. The event organisers have said more news on the lineup will follow.

    After cancelling its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions imposed to combat it in Belgium, Pukkelpop announced in May that it would take place this year during the same period as usual.

    “There will be a few changes, but it will be non-social distance and you won’t have to wear a face mask. It doesn’t have to be seated, you can walk around and you can kiss each other,” organiser Chokri Mahassine said at the time.

    Tickets, ranging from €105 for a day ticket to €215 for a combi ticket (all days) will be exclusively sold to people living in Belgium until 30 June, when the sale of tickets will open up to other countries.

    Information about camping sites and other arrangements will follow, however, it has already been confirmed that all festival-goers will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.