   
Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Latest News:
Slightly colder night before heat returns on Sunday...
Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems...
Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what...
World must be prepared for future pandemic within...
Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 June 2021
    Slightly colder night before heat returns on Sunday
    Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems remain
    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
    World must be prepared for future pandemic within 100 days, G7 leaders say
    Halle to unveil one of Europe’s biggest mural depicting an ‘Enchanted Forest’
    New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of 39 Vietnamese
    Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
    ‘No case will be lost under the rule of law mechanism’, Commission says
    Bringing forward second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine ‘not possible yet’
    Brussels court goes easy on man who helped Thalys terrorist
    Prime Minister De Croo received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Hospitals switch to phase zero as number of patients in ICU drops to 300
    Covid effect: Online shopping sends cardboard price sky-high
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    EMA orders ‘millions’ of Johnson & Johnson vaccines destroyed
    Covid-19: Fewer than 800 now in hospital, 300 in ICU
    ‘We want you’: 20-somethings urged to register for vaccination
    Belgium must focus on tax reform and sound public finances, says economy professor
    Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium
    EU Member States harmonise their travel rules this summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms

    Saturday, 12 June 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    This week has been a struggle for people who suffer from hay fever, as the weather conditions are currently very favorable to pollen dispersal in the air, and we find ourselves in a very high-risk period for hay fever.

    On Thursday, almost double the number of grass pollens per m³ of air was measured in comparison with last year in Brussels: over 260 grass pollen grains per m³ of air were measured, in comparison with 2020’s record of 160 per m³ of air, according to Sciensano.

    “Typical allergy symptoms such as runny nose, cough, or shortness of breath (in case of asthma) can easily be mistaken for a cold, flu, or even a coronavirus infection,” the Public Health Institute said.

    The loss of sense of taste and smell can be symptoms both of hay fever and Covid-19, however, if your symptoms include a fever and body aches, this will indicate that you more likely have a viral infection, however, it is recommended to call your general practitioner in case of doubt.

    During the allergy season last year, virologist Steven Van Gucht pointed out that symptoms of an allergy appear as soon as you are exposed to a certain amount of allergens, for example, when you go outside, “whilst with Covid-19, the symptoms usually persist even when you stay indoors.”

    What you can do to alleviate inconveniences

    Grasses disperse their pollen into the air over a long period, generally from May to July/August, as hundreds of plant species make up the grass family, and they all have different flowering periods.

    If you feel you may be a hay fever sufferer, it is always best to seek medical advice and follow the recommendations given by your doctor, however, there are some general tips that will help you get through the allergy season.

    Regularly shower and wash your hair to get rid of the pollen residues. You can also clean your nose with physiological water.

    Don’t dry your linen outside as the pollen will get attached to clothing and other items.

    Try to use paper handkerchiefs that can be thrown away, rather than cloth handkerchiefs, which again will attract more pollen to gather.

    Avoid going outside when high levels of pollen are being measured (you can consult Sciensano’s pollen station recordings here). Keep the windows closed when travelling by car.

    If you do go outside, wearing sunglasses can help to avoid pollen coming in contact with your eyes. If possible, avoid mowing the lawn yourself.

    People with hay fever who sneeze a lot, but still go outside, should try to wear a face mask to avoid spreading the droplets you excrete by sneezing.

    Not just affecting humans

    Around one in six people in Belgium suffer from hay fever, however, it turns out our pets can also suffer from grass pollen allergies.

    A growing number of dogs and cats are suffering from hay fever during the past few years, vet Bart Vander Kuylen told Radio 2 Antwerp.

    “While humans with hay fever sneeze or get red eyes, dogs and cats react quite differently. Dogs don’t sneeze, but start itching terribly,” he said, as the allergic reaction doesn’t manifest in the sinuses but on the skin.

    Around this time of the year, a lot of samples are being sent from vets to the laboratory for allergy tests, which cost around €140, and the result often shows that the pet is allergic to grass pollen,” he explained.

    If you suspect your pet is suffering from hay fever, Vander Kuylen advises to visit your vet, as they will be able to minimise the animal’s reaction to the pollen.