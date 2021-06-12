   
New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of 39 Vietnamese
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Latest News:
New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of...
Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than...
European Commission: “No case will be lost under...
Brussels court goes easy on man who helped...
Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 12 June 2021
    New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of 39 Vietnamese
    Putin hopes Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
    European Commission: “No case will be lost under the rule of law mechanism”
    Brussels court goes easy on man who helped Thalys terrorist
    Allergy season: Hay fever or Covid, and what to do to limit symptoms
    Fewer evictions in 2020, but serious housing problems remain
    Bringing forward second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine ‘not possible yet’
    Prime Minister De Croo received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
    Hospitals switch to phase zero as number of patients in ICU drops to 300
    Covid effect: Online shopping sends cardboard price sky-high
    Biden visit and NATO summit will disrupt traffic in Brussels: Find out where and when
    EMA orders ‘millions’ of Johnson & Johnson vaccines destroyed
    Covid-19: Fewer than 800 now in hospital, 300 in ICU
    ‘We want you’: 20-somethings urged to register for vaccination
    Belgium must focus on tax reform and sound public finances, says economy professor
    Ikea will train refugees and provide them with work experience in Belgium
    EU Member States harmonise their travel rules this summer
    Waterpark included in plans for renovation of derelict site in Molenbeek
    European Space Agency green-lights mission to Venus
    Family of Evere murder victim files civil suit
    View more
    Share article:

    New arrest in case of smuggling deaths of 39 Vietnamese

    Saturday, 12 June 2021

    By Alan Hope

    The lorry in which 39 people suffocated to death. © PA/Belga

    Police in Italy have arrested a man in connection with the deaths in 2019 of 39 Vietnamese victims of human traffickers who had been brought from Zeebrugge to Purfleet in the UK.

    The victims had been transported from Vietnam, and ultimately transferred to the back of a refrigerated lorry at Zeebrugge, before the lorry was taken by ship to Purfleet in Essex.

    They were found dead in the back of the lorry by the new driver who had come to take them to their destination.

    Medical examiners said the victims had died an excruciating death, running rapidly out of oxygen and fully conscious of what was happening to them. Some of them beat on the interior insulated walls of the refrigerated cabin, while others tried to send messages to loved ones.

    The trial heard how the youngest of the victims were two boys aged only 15. Each of the migrants had paid the equivalent of €15,000 to be transported to the UK.

    Four men have already stood trial in the UK for their involvement.

    Ronan Hughes and Gheorghe Nica were jailed for 20 and 27 years respectively as leaders of the conspiracy, and sentenced on 39 counts of manslaughter.

    Two lorry drivers, Eamonn Harrison, who brought the trailer to Zeebrugge before the crossing to the UK, was sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter. Maurice Robinson who collected the trailer from Purfleet and opened it on the nearby Grays industrial estate to find the migrants dead, was sentenced to 13 years and four months.

    Three other members of the gang were given sentences ranging from three to seven years for criminal conspiracy.

    According to the BBC, the latest suspect is Dragos Damian, aged 27, who was arrested on an international warrant by Italian police working with the British National Crime Agency. He has been charged with “conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence,” the BBC said.

    He will appear in court with a view to being extradited to the UK.