Temperatures to hit 33 °C this week...

Belgium’s sunny weather will continue into this week, with temperatures expected to hit 30 °C before storms roll in towards the weekend.

Monday’s weather will remain calm and dry, with plenty of sunshine and highs will vary between 21 or 22 °C on the beaches and 27 to 28 °C in the centre. In the Kempen, highs will reach 29 or 30 °C, according to the forecast of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

During the night, more high clouds will move in from the northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 °C. In the big cities the temperature will not fall below 18 °C, while in the Ardennes valleys temperatures will be close to 6 °C, with a light, sometimes moderate wind.

On Tuesday there will be more clouds, but the weather will be generally dry, with highs between 21 and 26 °C.

Temperatures will rise again on Wednesday, with the sun still shining. The RMI predicts highs between 27 and 33 °C, but a risk of thunderstorms later in the day.

It will still be very hot on Thursday, but stormy showers will cool temperatures during the day. Friday’s weather will be much the same as Thursday.

The Brussels Times