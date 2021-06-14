   
Thalys increases offer during summer holidays
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 June, 2021
Latest News:
Thalys increases offer during summer holidays...
European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia...
Two drug labs discovered in Limburg over the...
Belgium in Brief: Plan Ahead, Please...
Brussels Airlines resumes flights to the US...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 June 2021
    Thalys increases offer during summer holidays
    European travel map colours orange and green, Catalonia turns red again
    Two drug labs discovered in Limburg over the weekend
    Belgium in Brief: Plan Ahead, Please
    Brussels Airlines resumes flights to the US
    German mask rules move closer to neighbouring countries
    US President Joe Biden arrives in Belgium for historic visit
    Change government in Israel: Message to illiberal regimes in the EU?
    Temperatures to hit 33 °C this week
    ‘No concrete steps have been taken’ in decolonisation of Brussels’ public spaces, say MPs
    Backlog in cases of medical accident prompts concern
    Nonprofit for financial inclusion files complaint against big Belgian banks
    Coronavirus cases down by 40% last week
    Top EMA executive recommends scrapping AstraZeneca vaccine
    Environmental disaster in Flanders splits the coalition
    Belgium tops EU vaccination league
    G7 leaders promise to give billions of coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries
    Over 17 people injured in spate of shootouts in Texas
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs celebrate president’s visit
    Three people died after plane heading to Belgium crashed
    View more
    Share article:

    Thalys increases offer during summer holidays

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    Credit: Keven Menard Photography / Flickr CC

    High-speed train operator Thalys is increasing its offer, and will operate 68% of its regular number of trains during the summer holidays, up from 50% now, the company announced on Monday.

    On the core of the Thalys network, the Brussels-Paris route, 11 return journeys per day will be operated starting from Monday – not counting journeys on the cheaper IZY trains, which continued to run as usual.

    Additionally, seven Thalys connections a day from Brussels to the Netherlands and two to Germany will also be operated over the summer, Thalys spokesman Mattias Baertsoen told the Belga news agency.

    The Thalys lounges at Brussels-Midi and Paris-Nord have reopened, and from 3 July, the summer Thalys trains to the south of France will also run again.

    “After the travel restrictions due to the crisis, our passengers want to be able to travel throughout Europe again. Thalys is ready with an increased offer,” said Thalys CEO Bertrand Gosselin. “Our teams are eager to welcome passengers back on board our trains.”

    Thalys is owned by the French railway company SNCF and the Belgian SNCB company.

    At the end of May, the company announced that it had taken out a loan of €120 million with various banks in order to survive the coronavirus crisis. The company made a net loss of €137.7 million in 2020.

    The Brussels Times