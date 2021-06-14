   
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Antwerp
Monday, 14 June, 2021
    Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Antwerp

    Monday, 14 June 2021

    Credit: Antwerp police

    On Monday afternoon, a man died after being stabbed in broad daylight in the Antwerp district of Deurne, the Antwerp police confirmed.

    The victim was stabbed around 3:40 PM on the Waterbaan in Deurne, near a primary school, according to Antwerp police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns.

    “The victim was stabbed several times and died on the spot,” he told local media. “The perpetrator fled immediately.”

    However, the police were able to arrest a suspect a little further on.

    “Several people saw the events take place. We are now trying to find out exactly what happened by interviewing witnesses. The victim is a 52-year-old man. The suspect is 48 years old,” Bruyns said.

    The Brussels Times