   
Face masks and social distancing should be gone by 1 September, says Jambon
Wednesday, 16 June, 2021
    Face masks and social distancing should be gone by 1 September, says Jambon

    Wednesday, 16 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Flanders aims to let go of keeping social distance and wearing face masks by 1 September, when normal life should return, according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    Flanders’ target of returning to “a virtually normal life” on 1 September remains intact, Jambon said when questioned in the Flemish parliament on Wednesday.

    “I see the letting go of social distancing and face masks in that prospect,” he said, adding that this should already be possible in August if “several important conditions are met.”

    According to Jambon, these include the Covid Safe Ticket or test for mass festivals like Pukkelpop, and ventilation and crowd management.

    “By 1 September, we also aim to have the maximum indoor and outdoor numbers lifted,” he said.

    At the next Consultative Committee on Friday, Jambon also wants to strive for the fullest possible implementation of the Flemish “freedom plan” for the summer, which the Region presented in early May.

    “On Friday, I will therefore try to get the measures for July and August as close as possible to that plan,” he added.

    As announced after one of the previous Committees, Friday’s meeting will see the ministers looking into the next stages of their announced “summer plan,” and discuss more possibilities for people’s social contacts.