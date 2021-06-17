Belgium and Luxembourg consider creating a joint battalion...

Belgium and Luxembourg are considering setting up a joint binational battalion.

François Bausch, Luxembourg’s Minister of Defence, said that a declaration of intent could be signed as early as July.

The joint ground unit would be placed under Belgian command, but be managed by the two countries together, Bausch said in Melsbroek, during a visit to the Belgium-Luxembourg Binational Air Transport Unit A400M.

According to Bausch, Belgium and Luxembourg would be complying with NATO’s request to step up military ambitions in the framework of the NATO Defence Planning.

A meeting of the Belgian and Luxembourg governments is planned for 11 July.

“The intention is that together we sign a declaration of intent to establish this battalion,” said Bausch.

The reaction from the Belgian side was a bit more cautious, with officials saying only that the project is on the agenda for consultation.

Lagland is being considered as a location for the joint battalion, near Arlon in Wallonia and close to the Belgium-Luxembourg border.

The Brussels Times