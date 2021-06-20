Antwerp school collapse: construction owner vows to find out what went wrong

Democo, the construction company in charge of the construction of a new school in Antwerp which collapsed on Friday, leaving five workers people and nine others wounded, has promised to do “everything they can to shed light on what happened.”

The five construction workers who lost their lives were engaged by the construction company through sub-contractors, Democo said on Saturday. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and close ones of the victims. Everyone in the company is deeply shocked. Psychological support has been offered to all colleagues,” the Director of the company, Frederik Bijnens, said.

The company has promised to cooperate with investigators to shed light on everything that happened and what went wrong. “Now that the rescue services have done everything they can to help all the victims, an investigation will be launched to identify the cause of the accident. Democo will fully support and cooperate with the experts and investigators during this process. We will also launch an internal investigation separately, and close down the construction site temporarily,” Bijnens added.

