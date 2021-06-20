   
Breaking: Jürgen Conings found dead in Hoge Kempen National Park
Sunday, 20 June, 2021
    By Alan Hope

    Jürgen Conings © LinkedIn

    The body of fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings has been found in the Dilserbos, the wooded area of the Hoge Kempen National Park where he first went missing on 18 May. The first indications, according to the federal prosecutor’s office, are that he took his own life using a firearm. 

    Conings had access to heavy weaponry at two military barracks, some of which he took with him when he disappeared.

    He also left behind two written messages, for police and for his wife, in which he stated his intention to carry out an attack, mentioning virologist Marc Van Ranst by name.

    Professor Van Ranst was moved to a safe house, where he remains for the time being. This afternoon he reacted to new of the discovery of Conings’ body. 

    “It is especially a relief for my son that he has been found,” he told De Morgen. “I assume my stint here in the safe house will be over. The crisis center will now look into this.”

    “I have a number of kindred spirits, who will have heard the news by now. It’s a double feeling. A person like that I have little sympathy for. But that person also has family and children, that’s who my thoughts go out to. How am I doing in the safe house? I’ve been here for a little over a month now. And it’s my birthday today, a birthday alone. Anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon.”

    A massive manhunt was started to look for Conings, scouring a large area of the National Park on the ground and in the air. Belgian police were accompanied by troops, as well as logistical support from armed forces from Germany and the Netherlands, whose borders are very close to the area.

    The search turned up only two clues: Conings had abandoned his car on the first evening, presumably before entering the forest. And inside the wood, searchers came across a groundsheet he may have used as a bivouac. Other than that, not a trace was found. Until today.

    After his disappearance, it emerged that Conings was one of a number of soldiers on a watchlist of right-wing extremists kept by the military intelligence service. He was also classified as dangerous by the service that assesses the risk of terrorism. The question then arose: How could a man with such accusations against him be allowed access to heavy weapons?

    That question has yet to be answered satisfactorily.

    Soldiers mass at the National Park in May. © Belga

    The news of the discovery of Conings’ remains has not been officially confirmed, but the federal prosecutor’s office said the initial indications point in that direction. 

    “The probable cause of death, according to the initial investigation results, is suicide by firearms.,” a spokesperson said. “However, this is yet to be confirmed. A new state of affairs will be provided at the end of the day in conjunction with the crisis centre.”

    According to reports, the body was found by accident by the mayor of Maaseik, Johan Tollenaere, while he was out cycling.

    According to De Morgen, Tollenaere was cycling by when he noticed an overwhelming smell of decay. He notified military and emergency services who were still in the area.

    A spokesperson for defence minister Ludivine Dedonder said a pathologist was on the way.

    This article will be updated as new information comes in.

    If you have been having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about someone else, contact one of the help organisations listed here.